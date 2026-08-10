The offer received bids for 67.67 lakh shares as against 81.58 lakh shares on offer.

The initial public offer of Molbio Diagnostics received bids for 67,67,496 shares as against 81,58,529 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:00 IST on Monday (10 August 2026). The issue was subscribed 0.83 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 10 August 2026 and it will close on 12 August 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 768 and 807 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 18 equity shares and multiples thereof.

The IPO comprises fresh issue of equity shares worth up to Rs 200 crore and an offer for sale of 91,66,000 equity shares aggregating up to Rs 739.7 crore by Exxora Trading LLP, Dr. Chandrasekhar Bhaskaran Nair, India Business Excellence Fund III, Gopalkrishna Mangalore Kini, and J. Guru Dutt.

The objectives for the fresh issue include Rs 125.12 crore for setting up a Research & Development facility and Centre of Excellence, Rs 80.8 crore for purchasing plant, machinery and other equipment for Goa Unit I, Goa Unit II and Visakhapatnam Unit, and the remaining amount for general corporate purposes. The promoters are Sriram Natarajan, Chandrasekhar Bhaskaran Nair, Sangeetha Sriram, Shiva Sriram, Sowmya Sriram, and Exxora Trading LLP. The promoters and promoter group hold an aggregate of 5,25,97,450 equity shares, aggregating to 46.65% of the pre-offer issued and paid-up equity share capital. Their post IPO shareholding is expected to be around 43.01%.

Molbio Diagnostics is a point-of-care diagnostics company focused on rapid, accurate and cost-effective disease detection through its flagship portable PCR-based Truenat platform. The company offers molecular diagnostic solutions across infectious and non-communicable diseases and has expanded into digital imaging, digital pathology and breast health screening through acquisitions, investments and partnerships. As of 31 March 2026, over 12,500 Truenat devices were installed across more than 90 countries, with revenue primarily generated from devices and recurring sales of proprietary Truenat test kits. In FY26, devices, test kits and other products contributed 14.53%, 73.98% and 11.49% of total sales, respectively, while exports accounted for 9.6% of revenue. The company plans to expand its product portfolio, international presence and diagnostic capabilities through new assays, POC platforms, strategic acquisitions, partnerships and the planned Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.