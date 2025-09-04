Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Moschip Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Moschip Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Image
Last Updated : Sep 04 2025 | 12:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Electronics Mart India Ltd, Doms Industries Ltd, Aditya Vision Ltd and Bata India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 04 September 2025.

Electronics Mart India Ltd, Doms Industries Ltd, Aditya Vision Ltd and Bata India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 04 September 2025.

Moschip Technologies Ltd soared 17.50% to Rs 225.55 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 38.65 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.81 lakh shares in the past one month.

Electronics Mart India Ltd spiked 13.80% to Rs 148.8. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 15.77 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 75477 shares in the past one month.

Doms Industries Ltd surged 8.54% to Rs 2716.1. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 75302 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17948 shares in the past one month.

Aditya Vision Ltd gained 6.72% to Rs 489.85. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.78 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.98 lakh shares in the past one month.

Bata India Ltd added 6.64% to Rs 1240.75. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.43 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20114 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Amanta Healthcare IPO ends with 82.61 times subscription

GST rate rationalisation exercise is a landmark reform, says FICCI President

Nifty trades above 24,800 level; financial services shares advance

India and Germany see immense potential to scale up mutually beneficial co-operation in multiple areas

CFF Fluid Control gains on bagging Rs 24-cr order for Indian Navy's P75 project

First Published: Sep 04 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story