Moschip Technologies Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Electronics Mart India Ltd, Doms Industries Ltd, Aditya Vision Ltd and Bata India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 04 September 2025.

Moschip Technologies Ltd soared 17.50% to Rs 225.55 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 38.65 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.81 lakh shares in the past one month.

Electronics Mart India Ltd spiked 13.80% to Rs 148.8. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 15.77 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 75477 shares in the past one month. Doms Industries Ltd surged 8.54% to Rs 2716.1. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 75302 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 17948 shares in the past one month. Aditya Vision Ltd gained 6.72% to Rs 489.85. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.78 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.98 lakh shares in the past one month.