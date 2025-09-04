Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GST rate rationalisation exercise is a landmark reform, says FICCI President

GST rate rationalisation exercise is a landmark reform, says FICCI President

Image
Last Updated : Sep 04 2025 | 12:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

FICCI hails the landmark decisions taken at the 56th GST Council Meeting, marking a transformative step in Indias economic journey and ushering in next-generation GST reforms. The Government, under the visionary leadership of Honble Prime Minister, with the tireless efforts of Union Finance Minister, State Finance Ministers, and officials of the GST Council and CBIC, has once again delivered reforms that strengthen the foundation of a Viksit Bharat, the industry body said.

The rationalisation of GST rates into a simplified two-tier structure (18% and 5%), with a special de-merit rate for select goods, is a consumer focussed and growth-oriented reform that will bring transparency, predictability, and stability to Indias tax system. It will directly benefit households, labour-intensive industries, MSMEs, and critical sectors such as healthcare, agriculture, infrastructure, and automobilesreducing costs for consumers, providing relief to businesses, and boosting consumption-driven growth, it noted.

Commenting on the GST rate rationalisation, Mr Harsha Vardhan Agarwal, President, FICCI said, The GST rate rationalisation exercise carried out by the government and approved by the GST Council is a landmark reform and FICCI compliments the GST Council for the same. The simplification of the tax structure will offer multiple benefits. It will reduce classification disputes, improve compliance and address anomalies on account of inverted duty structure. While there are revenue implications of the announced measures as outlined by the government, the important point to note is the improvement in economic sentiments the reduction in rates will lead to and which in turn will boost consumption demand. This is a major positive for the economy both in terms of lifting growth and containing inflation.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nifty trades above 24,800 level; financial services shares advance

India and Germany see immense potential to scale up mutually beneficial co-operation in multiple areas

CFF Fluid Control gains on bagging Rs 24-cr order for Indian Navy's P75 project

SpiceJet signs interline agreement with Gulf Air

ITI secures IT infrastructure projects worth Rs 110 cr

First Published: Sep 04 2025 | 12:03 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story