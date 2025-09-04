Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India and Germany see immense potential to scale up mutually beneficial co-operation in multiple areas

India and Germany see immense potential to scale up mutually beneficial co-operation in multiple areas

Last Updated : Sep 04 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul. India and Germany are celebrating 25 years of Strategic Partnership. As vibrant democracies and leading economies, we see immense potential to scale up mutually beneficial cooperation in trade, technology, innovation, sustainability, manufacturing and mobility, Modi stated. We share a vision for a multipolar world, peace and UN reforms. Reiterated my invitation to German Chancellor for an early visit to India.

First Published: Sep 04 2025 | 11:53 AM IST

