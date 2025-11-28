Motor & General Finance Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Nectar Lifescience Ltd, 63 Moons Technologies Ltd, Shyam Century Ferrous Ltd and Sigachi Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 28 November 2025.

Nectar Lifescience Ltd, 63 Moons Technologies Ltd, Shyam Century Ferrous Ltd and Sigachi Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 28 November 2025.

Motor & General Finance Ltd soared 19.97% to Rs 28.96 at 11:58 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.02 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2034 shares in the past one month.

Nectar Lifescience Ltd surged 17.02% to Rs 16.57. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 8.2 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 99148 shares in the past one month. 63 Moons Technologies Ltd spiked 15.32% to Rs 901.85. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.19 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8381 shares in the past one month. Shyam Century Ferrous Ltd spurt 13.72% to Rs 6.05. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.33 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.64 lakh shares in the past one month.