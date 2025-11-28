Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Motor & General Finance Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Motor & General Finance Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Nov 28 2025 | 12:51 PM IST
Nectar Lifescience Ltd, 63 Moons Technologies Ltd, Shyam Century Ferrous Ltd and Sigachi Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 28 November 2025.

Motor & General Finance Ltd soared 19.97% to Rs 28.96 at 11:58 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.02 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2034 shares in the past one month.

Nectar Lifescience Ltd surged 17.02% to Rs 16.57. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 8.2 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 99148 shares in the past one month.

63 Moons Technologies Ltd spiked 15.32% to Rs 901.85. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.19 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8381 shares in the past one month.

Shyam Century Ferrous Ltd spurt 13.72% to Rs 6.05. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.33 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.64 lakh shares in the past one month.

Sigachi Industries Ltd added 13.31% to Rs 39.08. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 26.3 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 73216 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 28 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

