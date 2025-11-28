Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dollar index set for a weekly loss of over half a percent

Dollar index set for a weekly loss of over half a percent

Last Updated : Nov 28 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
The dollar index is holding around 99.50 mark on Friday with downside bias amid rising anticipation of Federal rate cut in the wake of weak US data. Moreover additional cuts are on the radar amid reports that White House National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett is the leading candidate for the next Fed chair, a choice seen as aligned with President Donald Trumps preference for lower rates. Meanwhile, safe-haven demand for the Greenback also eased amid ongoing talks over a potential Ukraine-Russia peace deal. The dollar index that measures the greenback against a basket of currencies is quoting at 99.58, up marginally on the day and headed for a weekly loss of over half a percent.

First Published: Nov 28 2025 | 12:43 PM IST

