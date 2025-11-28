Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Yen boosted by strong industrial output and retail sales

Yen boosted by strong industrial output and retail sales

Last Updated : Nov 28 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
The Japanese yen hovered around 156.3 per dollar, steady for the week, supported by stronger-than-expected economic data. October industrial production and retail sales rose 2-3 times, while core inflation also surprised on the upside. Speculation of a Bank of Japan rate hike kept sentiment firm, even as the yen faces a monthly decline of over 1%. Japans government approved a 21-trillion-yen stimulus package to tackle rising prices, boost growth, and strengthen defense, marking its first major policy move under Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 28 2025 | 12:34 PM IST

