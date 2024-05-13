Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mphasis Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Mphasis Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Image
Last Updated : May 13 2024 | 2:04 PM IST
Mphasis Ltd is quoting at Rs 2225.55, down 0.25% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 19.33% in last one year as compared to a 19.67% rally in NIFTY and a 16.94% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

Mphasis Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2225.55, down 0.25% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.17% on the day, quoting at 22017.35. The Sensex is at 72469.72, down 0.27%.Mphasis Ltd has eased around 7.05% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Mphasis Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 4.43% in last one month and is currently quoting at 32935.15, up 0% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.41 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.98 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2236.2, down 0.35% on the day. Mphasis Ltd jumped 19.33% in last one year as compared to a 19.67% rally in NIFTY and a 16.94% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 29.15 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

First Published: May 13 2024 | 1:35 PM IST

