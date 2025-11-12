MPS consolidated net profit rises 57.32% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.42% to Rs 194.44 crore

Net profit of MPS rose 57.32% to Rs 55.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 35.24 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 9.42% to Rs 194.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 177.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.194.44177.7031.1030.1162.4654.8856.3648.0655.4435.24

