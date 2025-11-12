Hester Biosciences consolidated net profit rises 76.22% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 15.20% to Rs 70.97 crore

Net profit of Hester Biosciences rose 76.22% to Rs 14.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 8.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 15.20% to Rs 70.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 83.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.70.9783.6916.5122.8921.3916.0717.0411.8714.458.20

