Windsor Machines reports consolidated net profit of Rs 4.29 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 129.99% to Rs 136.64 crore

Net profit of Windsor Machines reported to Rs 4.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 26.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 129.99% to Rs 136.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 59.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.136.6459.416.225.108.210.053.45-4.254.29-26.04

