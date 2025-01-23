MPS soars after Q3 PAT jumps nearly 37% YoY to Rs 41 crore; EBITDA margin at 32.3%

MPS jumped 8.80% to Rs 2177.50 after the company reported 36.93% increase in net profit to Rs 40.71 crore on a 39.27% rise in reported revenue to Rs 186.36 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Q3 FY24.

On the segmental front, Content Solutions revenue was Rs 98.24 crore (up 38.72% YoY), Platform Solutions revenue was Rs 53.28 crore (up 88.94% YoY) and eLearning Solutions revenue was Rs 34.84 crore (up 0.14% YoY).

While EBITDA improved by 35.17% to Rs 60.34 crore, EBITDA margin fell by 98 basis points to 32.38% in the third quarter as compared with the same period last year.

Profit before tax in Q3 FY25 stood at Rs 55.09 crore, up by 35.52% from Rs 40.65 crore in Q3 FY24.

The company headcount as on 31 December 2025 stood at 3,046, up 9.84% YoY.

MPS provides platform, learning, and content solutions and is a global partner to the world's leading enterprises, publishers, learning companies, and content aggregators.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News