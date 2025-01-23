UltraTech Cement spurts after PAT climbs 79% QoQ to Rs 1,470 cr in Q3 FY25

UltraTech Cement jumped 5.17% to Rs 11,247.20 after the cement major's consolidated net profit rallied 79.19% to Rs 1,469.51 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 820.04 crore posted in Q2 FY25.

Revenue from operations increased 9.96% to Rs 17,193.33 crore in the December 2024 quarter as against Rs 15,634.73 crore reported in the preceding quarter of the same year.

On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the cement majors net profit slipped 17.30% while revenue rose 2.70% in Q3 FY25.

Net sales stood at Rs 16,971 crore in the third quarter of FY25, down 2.93% from Rs 16,487 crore posted in the same quarter last year.

Profit before tax in Q3 FY25 was at Rs 1,831.52 crore, down 22.23% from Rs 2,355.17 crore posted in Q3 FY24.

Profit before interest, depreciation, and tax (PBIDT) stood at Rs 3,131 crore in Q3 FY25, registering de-growth of 7.77% from Rs 3,395 crore reported in Q3 FY24.

On the operational front, the company achieved a capacity utilisation of 73% in Q3 FY25. Domestic sales volume grew 10% YoY. Energy costs were lower by 13% YoY, mainly on account of a decrease in fuel costs.

UltraTech's expansion program is progressing as scheduled. As part of its ongoing capacity expansion efforts, the company has commissioned an additional 1.8 million metric tons per annum (mtpa) of capacity. Following the acquisition of The India Cements, UltraTech's consolidated cement capacity has increased to 171.11 mtpa.

Upon the completion of its ongoing expansion projects and the acquisition of Kesoram Cement, which adds 10.75 mtpa, UltraTech is on track to achieve the significant milestone of surpassing 200 mtpa of cement capacity in India by the end of FY27.

UltraTech Cement is the cement flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group. It is the third largest cement producer in the world, outside of China, with a consolidated Grey Cement capacity of 154.86 mtpa.

