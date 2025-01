Menon Bearings reports consolidated net profit of Rs 5.47 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.40% to Rs 58.39 crore

Net profit of Menon Bearings remain constant at Rs 5.47 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 and also during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 13.40% to Rs 58.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 51.49 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.58.3951.4916.7018.479.669.487.317.285.475.47

