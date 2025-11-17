MRC Agrotech consolidated net profit declines 66.67% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 39.19% to Rs 5.15 crore

Net profit of MRC Agrotech declined 66.67% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 39.19% to Rs 5.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.5.153.7000.270.110.150.070.150.030.09

