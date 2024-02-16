MRF Ltd spurts 0.09%, rises for fifth straight session

MRF Ltd is quoting at Rs 148650.5, up 0.09% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 67.51% in last one year as compared to a 22.86% spurt in NIFTY and a 55.86% spurt in the Nifty Auto.

MRF Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 148650.5, up 0.09% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.62% on the day, quoting at 22046.4. The Sensex is at 72387.07, up 0.47%. MRF Ltd has risen around 10.21% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which MRF Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 11.02% in last one month and is currently quoting at 19981.7, up 2.49% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5875 shares today, compared to the daily average of 17204 shares in last one month.

MRF Ltd is up 67.51% in last one year as compared to a 22.86% spurt in NIFTY and a 55.86% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 31.24 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

The PE of the stock is 31.24 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

