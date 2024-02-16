BLS E-Services Ltd, Nectar Lifescience Ltd, Sprayking Ltd and Sasken Technologies Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 16 February 2024.

R&B Denims Ltd spiked 18.98% to Rs 61.18 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.63 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.24 lakh shares in the past one month.

BLS E-Services Ltd soared 18.25% to Rs 376.8. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.78 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11.56 lakh shares in the past one month.

Nectar Lifescience Ltd surged 16.16% to Rs 42.92. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 11.28 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.25 lakh shares in the past one month.

Sprayking Ltd advanced 14.86% to Rs 281.3. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 74550 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 77007 shares in the past one month.

Sasken Technologies Ltd rose 11.51% to Rs 1785.05. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 13039 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3591 shares in the past one month.

