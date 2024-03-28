Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mukka Proteins slips after Q3 PAT slides 58% YoY to Rs 10 cr

Mukka Proteins slips after Q3 PAT slides 58% YoY to Rs 10 cr

Last Updated : Mar 28 2024 | 1:51 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Mukka Proteins dropped 6.50% to Rs 37.11 after the company's net profit declined 55.79% to Rs 10.47 crore in Q3 FY24 as compared with Rs 22.64 in Q3 FY23.

Revenue from operations jumped 28.11% YoY to Rs 501.65 crore in Q3 FY24.

Profit before tax fell 47.07% to Rs 17.46 crore in quarter ended 31 December 2023 from Rs 32.99 crore in quarter ended 31 December 2022.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Total expenses stood at Rs 507.44 crore, registering the de-growth of 37.51% as compared with Rs 369.02 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 548.85 crore (up 41.86%), employee benefit expenses was at Rs 7.97 crore (up 19.85%), finance cost was at Rs 6.15 crore (up 47.84%) during the period under review.

The counter listed on bourses on 7 March 2024. It was listed at Rs 44, exhibiting a premium of 57.14% compared to the issue price of Rs 28.

Mukka Proteins manufactures fish protein products. The company produces and supplies fish meal, fish oil and fish soluble paste, which are essential ingredients for production of aqua feed (for fish and shrimp), poultry feed (for broilers and layers) and pet food (for dog and cat food).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Mukka Proteins climbs on debut

Mukka Proteins IPO ends with stellar subscription

Mukka Proteins IPO subscribed 2.47 times

Mukka Proteins IPO subscribed 6.96 times

Mukka Proteins IPO subscribed 136.89 times

L&amp;T Technology Services Ltd spurts 1.83%, gains for third straight session

NTPC Ltd soars 1.66%, rises for third straight session

TVS Motor Company Ltd spurts 1.06%, gains for third straight session

MRF Ltd soars 1.2%, Gains for third straight session

Ashok Leyland Ltd soars 1.6%, rises for third straight session

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Mar 28 2024 | 1:26 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story