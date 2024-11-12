Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd is quoting at Rs 6202.05, down 3.17% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 123.52% in last one year as compared to a 23.47% rally in NIFTY and a 21% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 6202.05, down 3.17% on the day as on 12:59 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.56% on the day, quoting at 24006.9. The Sensex is at 79032, down 0.58%.Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd has lost around 4.65% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 0.89% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23959.95, down 1.31% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.07 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.3 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 6230.15, down 2.77% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 144.67 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

