Jubilant FoodWorks jumps as PAT rises 18% QoQ

Jubilant FoodWorks surged 8.52% to Rs 653.10 after the company's net profit rose 17.6% to Rs 71.5 crore on 1.1% increase in revenue to Rs 1954.7 crore in Q2 September 2024 over Q1 June 2024.

The company's net profit fell 26.4% to Rs 71.5 crore on 42.8% increase in revenue to Rs 1954.7 crore in Q2 September 2024 over Q2 September 2023. Profit before tax stood at Rs 86.99 crore in Q2 FY25, up 9.24% sequentially, but down 27.8% year-on-year.

EBITDA was at Rs 398.6 crore in Q2FY25, up 4.1% sequentially, and 43.8% year-on-year. EBITDA margins were at 20.4% in Q2FY25 as against 20.3% in Q2FY24.

The firm's total expenses rose 42.5% YoY to Rs 1757.57 crore in Q2FY25. Raw material and beverage cost surged 65% YoY to Rs 537.90 crore during the period under review.

The Group System Sales came in at Rs 2271.90 crore during the quarter.

In India Segment, revenue from operations came in at Rs 1466.9 crore, a growth of 9.1% driven by 8.1% growth in Domino's India. Dominos LFL came in at 2.8% with Dominos Delivery LFL at 11.4%. EBITDA was Rs. 2,842 million and EBITDA margin came in at 19.4%. PAT was Rs 521 million and PAT margin came in at 3.5%. A total of 51 net stores were added across all brands in India, ending the period with 2,199 stores.

In international segment, Turkey, Azerbaijan and Georgia, DP Eurasia system sales came in at Rs 771.9 crore. Revenue from Operations came in at Rs 460.5 crore. EBITDA margin came in at 26.1%. PAT margin was strong at 10.5%. Revenue from Dominos Bangladesh came in at Rs 12.6 crore, lower by 5.3% on account of temporary store closures amidst a challenging operating environment. All stores are now operational. Revenue from Dominos Sri Lanka came in at Rs 17 crore, up by 33.6%. Strategic store relocations, new product launches, and focused local initiatives led to a strong performance. A total of 22 net stores were added across all brands in the International markets, ending the period with 931 stores.

Jubilant FoodWorks ranks among the leading emerging markets food service companies. Its Group network comprises 3,130 stores across six markets India, Turkey, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Azerbaijan and Georgia. The Group has a strong Portfolio of Brands in emerging markets with franchise rights for three global brands - Dominos, Popeyes and Dunkin and two own-brands, Hongs Kitchen, an Indo-Chinese QSR brand in India, and a CAFbrand - COFFY in Turkey.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News