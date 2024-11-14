Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Multibase India standalone net profit rises 113.43% in the September 2024 quarter

Multibase India standalone net profit rises 113.43% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 10:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 13.28% to Rs 18.42 crore

Net profit of Multibase India rose 113.43% to Rs 4.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 13.28% to Rs 18.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 16.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales18.4216.26 13 OPM %21.886.70 -PBDT6.032.87 110 PBT5.752.67 115 NP4.292.01 113

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex 100 pts higher at 77,800; Nifty at 23,600; FMCG, IT stocks drag

LG launches three new XBOOM Series speakers in India: Check price, details

Niva Bupa shares make positive debut on bourses; list at 6% premium

Brokerages mixed on Eicher Motors after Q2 results; stock jumps 8%

LIVE news: Biden, Xi Jinping to meet in Peru on Nov 16 at Apec Summit, says White House

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 7:47 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story