GRM Overseas consolidated net profit rises 38.82% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 54.90% to Rs 315.49 croreNet profit of GRM Overseas rose 38.82% to Rs 9.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 6.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 54.90% to Rs 315.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 203.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales315.49203.67 55 OPM %3.543.88 -PBDT13.4510.53 28 PBT12.669.66 31 NP9.196.62 39
