GRM Overseas consolidated net profit rises 38.82% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 54.90% to Rs 315.49 crore

Net profit of GRM Overseas rose 38.82% to Rs 9.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 6.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 54.90% to Rs 315.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 203.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.315.49203.673.543.8813.4510.5312.669.669.196.62

Powered by Capital Market - Live News