Munjal Auto Industries consolidated net profit rises 18.64% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 0.26% to Rs 509.92 croreNet profit of Munjal Auto Industries rose 18.64% to Rs 11.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 9.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 0.26% to Rs 509.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 508.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales509.92508.58 0 OPM %5.844.83 -PBDT35.9927.91 29 PBT22.2414.29 56 NP11.719.87 19
