Munjal Auto Industries consolidated net profit rises 18.64% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Munjal Auto Industries rose 18.64% to Rs 11.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 9.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 0.26% to Rs 509.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 508.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.509.92508.585.844.8335.9927.9122.2414.2911.719.87

