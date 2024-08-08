Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Munjal Auto Industries consolidated net profit rises 18.64% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 08 2024 | 4:06 PM IST
Sales rise 0.26% to Rs 509.92 crore

Net profit of Munjal Auto Industries rose 18.64% to Rs 11.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 9.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 0.26% to Rs 509.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 508.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales509.92508.58 0 OPM %5.844.83 -PBDT35.9927.91 29 PBT22.2414.29 56 NP11.719.87 19

First Published: Aug 08 2024 | 4:01 PM IST

