N R Agarwal Industries standalone net profit declines 91.62% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 5.88% to Rs 346.98 crore

Net profit of N R Agarwal Industries declined 91.62% to Rs 3.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 40.56 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 5.88% to Rs 346.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 368.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.346.98368.678.0312.6522.0447.645.9038.683.4040.56

