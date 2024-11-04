NALCO says Sanjay Lohiya takes charge as CMD

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Last Updated : Nov 04 2024 | 9:04 AM IST
National Aluminium Company informed that Sanjay Lohiya, has assumed the charge of Chairman-cum-Managing Director (CMD) effective from 02 November 2024, consequent upon the superannuation of Sridhar Patra, CMD on 31 October 2024.

Sanjay Lohiya is IAS, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Mines. His appointment is subject to ACC approval for appointment of a new incumbent or till the regular incumbent joins or till assignment of additional charge by ACC for the post of CMD, NALCO or till further orders whichever is earlier.

National Aluminium Company (NALCO) is a schedule A' Navratna CPSE established. It is one of the largest integrated Bauxite-Alumina-Aluminium- Power Complex in the country. At present, Government of India holds 51.28% of paid up equity capital.

The company's standalone net profit soared 94.65% to Rs 1,015.83 crore as against Rs 521.88 crore recorded in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations stood at Rs 3,579.05 crore in first quarter of FY25, down 2.51% from Rs 3,671.37 crore reported in the same period a year ago.

The scrip rose 0.95% to close at Rs 229.25 on Friday, 1 November 2024.

First Published: Nov 04 2024 | 8:47 AM IST

