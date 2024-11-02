India initiates verification patrolling and responds to international issues

The External Affairs Ministry announced that India and China have commenced verification patrolling in the contested areas of Demchok and Depsang. This step follows mutually agreed terms between the two nations, marking a crucial phase in diplomatic efforts to resolve tensions. Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, addressing the media in New Delhi, confirmed that this initiative is part of the last phase of disengagement agreed upon on October 21st. To further stabilize and enhance bilateral relations, both countries plan to utilize established dialogue mechanisms among Foreign Ministers and other officials, as endorsed in recent high-level talks in Kazan.

On another front, India responded to U.S. sanctions targeting certain Indian entities, emphasizing its strong legal and regulatory framework regarding strategic trade and nonproliferation. Jaiswal highlighted India's participation in key multilateral export control regimes, including the Wassenaar Arrangement, the Australia Group, and the Missile Technology Control Regime. He stated that the sanctioned transactions do not violate Indian laws, reflecting Indias longstanding non-proliferation stance. The Indian government is engaging with all relevant departments to educate and ensure compliance by Indian companies with export control provisions. Furthermore, India is dialoguing with U.S. authorities to resolve these issues.

Meanwhile, the cancellation of Diwali celebrations in Canada has raised concerns in New Delhi. Jaiswal described it as "unfortunate" that intolerance and extremism have escalated in Canada. On a related note, India is vigilantly monitoring the situation for its students and temporary workers residing there, ensuring their safety and well-being.

This comprehensive approach underscores India's commitment to maintaining robust international relations while safeguarding its national interests and citizens abroad.

