Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / CARE Ratings reaffirms Utkarsh SFB's LT rating at 'A+' with 'stable' outlook

CARE Ratings reaffirms Utkarsh SFB's LT rating at 'A+' with 'stable' outlook

Image
Last Updated : Nov 02 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank said that CARE Ratings has reaffirmed the bank's long-term rating at 'CARE A+' with 'stable' outlook.

CARE Ratings stated that the rating assigned to Utkarsh Small Finance Bank (USFBL) continues to derive strength from its comfortable capitalisation levels through regular equity infusions with the latest round of equity infusion coming through initial public offer (IPO) of Rs 500 crore in July 2023 supported by accretion of profits and sustainable growth in scale of operations with comfortable asset quality.

The rating also factors in the stable profitability as the bank reported a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 498 crore in FY24 (refers to April 01 to March 31) against Rs 405 crore in FY23 resulting in return on total asset (ROTA) of 2.32% in FY24 against 2.38% in FY23.

However, the rating continues to be constrained by geographic concentration in advances wherein top two states contribute 54% and product concentration with high exposure to micro-banking segment, exposing it to inherent risk of the microfinance sector.

Over the years, the bank has diversified its non-microbanking retail portfolio, leading to a steady improvement in its proportion of the overall loan portfolio.

While the bank has been able to grow its deposit base in recent years, the current account savings account (CASA) ratio continues to be relatively low with a CASA of 19.01% as on 30 June 2024.

More From This Section

India initiates verification patrolling and responds to international issues

Indian economic expansion supported by continued strong investment, consumption and services exports says UNCTAD

CIL registers coal production volume of 62.5 MT in Oct'24

TVS Motor total sales rise 13% YoY in Oct'24

VST Tillers sales soars 63% YoY in Oct'24

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank is engaged in providing banking and financial services with a focus on providing financial services to the underserved and unserved sections. The bank's microfinance lending activities are primarily focused in rural and semi-urban locations of the country while its other services are spread across the country.

The bank's standalone net profit jumped 27.81% to Rs 137.39 crore in Q1 FY25 as against Rs 107.49 crore recorded in Q1 FY24.Total income stood at Rs 1,070.56 crore in Q1 FY25, registering a growth of 31.78% from Rs 812.39 crore reported in the corresponding quarter previous year.

The scrip had gained 2.03% to end at Rs 42.28 on the BSE during yesterday's Mahurat trading session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Understanding the deadly floods that have taken over 200 lives in Spain

Spain mounts biggest disaster recovery operation as death toll reaches 211

No one will face injustice: UP CM assures people during Janata Darshan

Terrorist killed, four security personnel injured in Srinagar encounter

Biggest, most complete dinosaur skeleton to go on sale on November 16

First Published: Nov 02 2024 | 5:26 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story