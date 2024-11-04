Stock Alert: Hero Motocorp, Atul Auto, SML Isuzu, Zen Technologies

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), Bata India, Exide Industries, Hatsun Agro Product, KEC and Raymond will announce their results later today

Stocks to Watch:

Hero Motocorp said that its total sales jumped 18.12% to 679,091 units in October 2024 as compared with 574,930 units in October 2023.

Atul Auto said that its total sales grew by 24.77% to 3,818 units in October 2024 as against 3,060 units sold in October 2023.

SML Isuzu has sold 801 units in October 2024, registering de-growth of 8.2% from 873 units sold in the same period last year.

TVS Motors total sales jumped 13% to 489,015 units in October 2024 as against 434,714 units sold in the month of October 2023

Zen Technologies reported Q2 net profit surged to Rs 63.4 crore during the quarter as compared with Rs 13.6 crore in Q2 FY24. Revenue soared to RS 242 crore in Q2 FY25 as compared with Rs 66.5 crore posted in corresponding quarter last year.

