Nalwa Sons Investments consolidated net profit declines 11.56% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 6.46% to Rs 37.09 crore

Net profit of Nalwa Sons Investments declined 11.56% to Rs 25.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 29.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 6.46% to Rs 37.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 39.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.37.0939.6588.3397.7332.7938.8132.7838.8125.7929.16

Powered by Capital Market - Live News