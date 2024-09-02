Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Coal India records decline in operational performance in Aug'24

Coal India records decline in operational performance in Aug'24

Image
Last Updated : Sep 02 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Coal India announced its production and offtake performance (provisional) of the company and its subsidiaries for the month August 2024.

Coal production declined 11.9% to 46.1 million tons (MT) in August 2024 compared to 52.3 MT in August 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Coal offtake declined 11.8% to 52.1 MT in August 2024 compared to 59.1 MT in August 2023.

For the period April - August 2024, the coal production stood at 290.4 MT (higher by 3.2% on YoY basis) and coal offtake was 310 MT (higher by 1.4% on YoY basis).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 100pts, Nifty below 25,250; Metal, Pharma, Auto top drags

Premium

We don't need lottery ticket sellers as option traders: Prakash Kacholia

LIVE news: AAP legislator Amanatullah Khan arrested by ED after searches at his house

Paralympics 2024: Sumit Antil to Nitesh, India medal matches on September 2

Happy Teachers' Day 2024: Significance, celebration and more about Sept 5

First Published: Sep 02 2024 | 1:19 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story