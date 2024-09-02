Coal India records decline in operational performance in Aug'24

Coal India announced its production and offtake performance (provisional) of the company and its subsidiaries for the month August 2024.

Coal production declined 11.9% to 46.1 million tons (MT) in August 2024 compared to 52.3 MT in August 2023.

Coal offtake declined 11.8% to 52.1 MT in August 2024 compared to 59.1 MT in August 2023.

For the period April - August 2024, the coal production stood at 290.4 MT (higher by 3.2% on YoY basis) and coal offtake was 310 MT (higher by 1.4% on YoY basis).

