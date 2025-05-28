Natco Pharma consolidated net profit rises 5.25% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.29% to Rs 1221.00 crore

Net profit of Natco Pharma rose 5.25% to Rs 406.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 386.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 14.29% to Rs 1221.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1068.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 35.81% to Rs 1885.40 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1388.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.77% to Rs 4429.50 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3998.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

1221.001068.304429.503998.8044.8946.5549.5843.80604.20533.102526.601860.30505.90477.602291.401673.50406.60386.301885.401388.30

Powered by Capital Market - Live News