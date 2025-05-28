Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Natco Pharma consolidated net profit rises 5.25% in the March 2025 quarter

Natco Pharma consolidated net profit rises 5.25% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 5:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 14.29% to Rs 1221.00 crore

Net profit of Natco Pharma rose 5.25% to Rs 406.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 386.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 14.29% to Rs 1221.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1068.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 35.81% to Rs 1885.40 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1388.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.77% to Rs 4429.50 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3998.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1221.001068.30 14 4429.503998.80 11 OPM %44.8946.55 -49.5843.80 - PBDT604.20533.10 13 2526.601860.30 36 PBT505.90477.60 6 2291.401673.50 37 NP406.60386.30 5 1885.401388.30 36

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Yuken India consolidated net profit declines 1.38% in the March 2025 quarter

Finolex Cables consolidated net profit rises 3.01% in the March 2025 quarter

Fermenta Biotech reports consolidated net profit of Rs 34.39 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Index of industrial production up 2.7% on year in Apr-25, manufacturing shows good strength

Sensex ends 240 pts lower, Nifty below 24,800; VIX slides 2.79%

First Published: May 28 2025 | 5:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story