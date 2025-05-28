Natco Pharma consolidated net profit rises 5.25% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.29% to Rs 1221.00 croreNet profit of Natco Pharma rose 5.25% to Rs 406.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 386.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 14.29% to Rs 1221.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1068.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 35.81% to Rs 1885.40 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1388.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 10.77% to Rs 4429.50 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 3998.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content