Fermenta Biotech reports consolidated net profit of Rs 34.39 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 43.67% to Rs 139.85 crore

Net profit of Fermenta Biotech reported to Rs 34.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 6.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 43.67% to Rs 139.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 97.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 76.86 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 23.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 39.87% to Rs 469.48 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 335.66 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

139.8597.34469.48335.6626.425.5323.398.2037.857.37107.4322.2831.980.9183.21-2.4434.39-6.9476.86-23.06

