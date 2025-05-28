Yuken India consolidated net profit declines 1.38% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.55% to Rs 124.65 croreNet profit of Yuken India declined 1.38% to Rs 7.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.55% to Rs 124.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 119.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 30.82% to Rs 24.62 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 18.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.24% to Rs 457.36 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 422.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
