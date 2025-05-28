Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Yuken India consolidated net profit declines 1.38% in the March 2025 quarter

Yuken India consolidated net profit declines 1.38% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 5:31 PM IST
Sales rise 4.55% to Rs 124.65 crore

Net profit of Yuken India declined 1.38% to Rs 7.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.55% to Rs 124.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 119.23 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 30.82% to Rs 24.62 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 18.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 8.24% to Rs 457.36 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 422.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales124.65119.23 5 457.36422.54 8 OPM %13.1512.74 -12.0010.60 - PBDT14.3114.81 -3 48.8641.60 17 PBT9.1310.96 -17 31.6726.96 17 NP7.847.95 -1 24.6218.82 31

