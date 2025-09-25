Natco Pharma Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Natco Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 852.8, down 0.16% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 1.26% in last one year as compared to a 4.64% slide in NIFTY and a 5.1% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Natco Pharma Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 852.8, down 0.16% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.23% on the day, quoting at 24998.35. The Sensex is at 81448.84, down 0.33%.Natco Pharma Ltd has eased around 0.29% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Natco Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 0.34% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22180.7, down 0.52% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.37 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.88 lakh shares in last one month.