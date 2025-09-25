D B Corp Ltd eases for fifth straight session

D B Corp Ltd is quoting at Rs 266.2, down 0.36% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 30.49% in last one year as compared to a 4.64% slide in NIFTY and a 25.57% fall in the Nifty Media index.

D B Corp Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 266.2, down 0.36% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.23% on the day, quoting at 24998.35. The Sensex is at 81448.84, down 0.33%.D B Corp Ltd has eased around 0.09% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which D B Corp Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 0.94% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1603.5, down 0.29% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 42464 shares today, compared to the daily average of 79564 shares in last one month.