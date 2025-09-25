National Aluminium Company Ltd eases for fifth straight session

National Aluminium Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 205.57, down 0.25% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 1.26% in last one year as compared to a 4.64% slide in NIFTY and a 1.31% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

National Aluminium Company Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 205.57, down 0.25% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.23% on the day, quoting at 24998.35. The Sensex is at 81448.84, down 0.33%.National Aluminium Company Ltd has gained around 10.51% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which National Aluminium Company Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 9.01% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10060.1, up 0.56% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 41.64 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 82.71 lakh shares in last one month.