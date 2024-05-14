Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Natco Pharma Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Natco Pharma Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Image
Last Updated : May 14 2024 | 1:33 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Natco Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 990.35, up 1.63% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 57.12% in last one year as compared to a 20.65% spurt in NIFTY and a 51.06% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

Natco Pharma Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 990.35, up 1.63% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.42% on the day, quoting at 22197.45. The Sensex is at 73040.51, up 0.36%. Natco Pharma Ltd has risen around 0.8% in last one month.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Natco Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 1.32% in last one month and is currently quoting at 18939, down 0.4% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.93 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.31 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 14.42 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Natco Pharma Ltd soars 3.1%, gains for fifth straight session

Broader mkt outperforms, pharma shares edge higher

Nifty hovers above 22,400; VIX suprts over 8%

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd spurts 0.04%, gains for five straight sessions

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd soars 0.82%, up for fifth straight session

Japan Nikkei rebounds 0.46%

Ratnamani Metals &amp; Tubes Ltd gains for third straight session

Hindalco Industries Ltd soars 1.96%, rises for third straight session

JSW Steel Ltd up for third straight session

NMDC Ltd gains for third straight session

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 14 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story