JSW Steel Ltd up for third straight session

JSW Steel Ltd is quoting at Rs 880.1, up 2.27% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 24.74% in last one year as compared to a 20.65% jump in NIFTY and a 63.57% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

JSW Steel Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 880.1, up 2.27% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.42% on the day, quoting at 22197.45. The Sensex is at 73040.51, up 0.36%. JSW Steel Ltd has gained around 2.28% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which JSW Steel Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 4.79% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9094.8, up 2.54% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 14.94 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 25.81 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 883.25, up 2.38% on the day. JSW Steel Ltd is up 24.74% in last one year as compared to a 20.65% jump in NIFTY and a 63.57% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 21.58 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

