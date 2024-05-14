Hindalco Industries Ltd soars 1.96%, rises for third straight session

Hindalco Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 645.9, up 1.96% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 57.27% in last one year as compared to a 20.65% gain in NIFTY and a 63.57% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

Hindalco Industries Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 645.9, up 1.96% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.42% on the day, quoting at 22197.45. The Sensex is at 73040.51, up 0.36%. Hindalco Industries Ltd has added around 5.42% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Hindalco Industries Ltd is a constituent, has added around 4.79% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9094.8, up 2.54% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 52.79 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 94.03 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 648.55, up 2.05% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 45.93 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

