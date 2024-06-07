Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Natco Pharma Ltd spurts 4.93%, up for third straight session

Natco Pharma Ltd spurts 4.93%, up for third straight session

Image
Last Updated : Jun 07 2024 | 1:36 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Natco Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 1084.7, up 4.93% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 74.04% in last one year as compared to a 24.64% gain in NIFTY and a 51.19% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.

Natco Pharma Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1084.7, up 4.93% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.78% on the day, quoting at 23226.9. The Sensex is at 76478.93, up 1.87%. Natco Pharma Ltd has added around 10.12% in last one month.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Natco Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has added around 3.55% in last one month and is currently quoting at 19232.1, up 1.5% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 12.84 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 8.92 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 14.17 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Natco Pharma Ltd soars 3.1%, gains for fifth straight session

Natco Pharma Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Broader mkt outperforms, pharma shares edge higher

Indices trade with stellar gains; pharma stocks in demand

Barometers turn range bound; pharma shares advance

Hindustan Copper Ltd up for third straight session

National Aluminium Company Ltd gains for third straight session

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd soars 1.55%, rises for third straight session

Vedanta Ltd soars 2.29%, Gains for third straight session

Steel Authority of India Ltd soars 2.31%, rises for third straight session

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Jun 07 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story