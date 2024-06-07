APL Apollo Tubes Ltd soars 1.55%, rises for third straight session

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd is quoting at Rs 1596.5, up 1.55% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 32.9% in last one year as compared to a 24.64% gain in NIFTY and a 61.89% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

APL Apollo Tubes Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1596.5, up 1.55% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.78% on the day, quoting at 23226.9. The Sensex is at 76478.93, up 1.87%. APL Apollo Tubes Ltd has added around 2.15% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which APL Apollo Tubes Ltd is a constituent, has added around 7.91% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9632.5, up 1.98% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.81 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.84 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 96.05 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

