Steel Authority of India Ltd soars 2.31%, rises for third straight session

Last Updated : Jun 07 2024 | 1:35 PM IST
Steel Authority of India Ltd is quoting at Rs 150.3, up 2.31% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 78.82% in last one year as compared to a 24.64% gain in NIFTY and a 61.89% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

Steel Authority of India Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 150.3, up 2.31% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.78% on the day, quoting at 23226.9. The Sensex is at 76478.93, up 1.87%. Steel Authority of India Ltd has dropped around 6.27% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Steel Authority of India Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 7.91% in last one month and is currently quoting at 9632.5, up 1.98% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 182.03 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 348.69 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark June futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 150.8, up 2.13% on the day. Steel Authority of India Ltd is up 78.82% in last one year as compared to a 24.64% gain in NIFTY and a 61.89% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 18.07 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

First Published: Jun 07 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

