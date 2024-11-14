Nath Industries standalone net profit rises 328.57% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 18.04% to Rs 96.31 crore

Net profit of Nath Industries rose 328.57% to Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 18.04% to Rs 96.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 81.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.

