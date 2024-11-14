Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Nath Industries standalone net profit rises 328.57% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 5:31 PM IST
Sales rise 18.04% to Rs 96.31 crore

Net profit of Nath Industries rose 328.57% to Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 18.04% to Rs 96.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 81.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales96.3181.59 18 OPM %5.034.85 -PBDT3.122.12 47 PBT0.600.16 275 NP0.600.14 329

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 5:20 PM IST

