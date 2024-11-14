Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Capacit'e Infraprojects consolidated net profit rises 124.80% in the September 2024 quarter

Capacit'e Infraprojects consolidated net profit rises 124.80% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 5:09 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 22.86% to Rs 517.97 crore

Net profit of Capacit'e Infraprojects rose 124.80% to Rs 44.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 19.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 22.86% to Rs 517.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 421.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales517.97421.61 23 OPM %18.4114.81 -PBDT80.0455.29 45 PBT58.7427.59 113 NP44.6019.84 125

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

OTT releases this week: New movies, web series to watch this long weekend

Women's ACT 2024, India vs Thailand Hockey LIVE UPDATES: IND 2-0 THA 1st Quarter

Australia vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 1st T20: Pakistan on back foot with regular wickets

'Don't trust Pak soldiers': Xi faces flak for Chinese deaths in Pakistan

Is Karthi a part of Suriya's Kanguva? Fans react to his unrecognisable look

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 4:52 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story