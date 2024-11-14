Capacit'e Infraprojects consolidated net profit rises 124.80% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 22.86% to Rs 517.97 croreNet profit of Capacit'e Infraprojects rose 124.80% to Rs 44.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 19.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 22.86% to Rs 517.97 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 421.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales517.97421.61 23 OPM %18.4114.81 -PBDT80.0455.29 45 PBT58.7427.59 113 NP44.6019.84 125
