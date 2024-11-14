Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

J.G.Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 340.27% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 14 2024 | 5:09 PM IST
Sales rise 38.92% to Rs 212.08 crore

Net profit of J.G.Chemicals rose 340.27% to Rs 16.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 38.92% to Rs 212.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 152.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales212.08152.66 39 OPM %9.955.18 -PBDT24.467.97 207 PBT23.156.95 233 NP16.513.75 340

First Published: Nov 14 2024 | 4:52 PM IST

