National General Industries standalone net profit declines 25.00% in the December 2025 quarter

National General Industries standalone net profit declines 25.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 13 2026 | 9:06 AM IST
Sales rise 3.80% to Rs 2.73 crore

Net profit of National General Industries declined 25.00% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 3.80% to Rs 2.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales2.732.63 4 OPM %-10.993.80 -PBDT0.270.44 -39 PBT0.170.34 -50 NP0.150.20 -25

First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

