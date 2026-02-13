National General Industries standalone net profit declines 25.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.80% to Rs 2.73 crore

Net profit of National General Industries declined 25.00% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 3.80% to Rs 2.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.2.732.63-10.993.800.270.440.170.340.150.20

Powered by Capital Market - Live News