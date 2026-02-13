Visagar Financial Services standalone net profit rises 58.24% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 73.97% to Rs 2.98 crore

Net profit of Visagar Financial Services rose 58.24% to Rs 1.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 73.97% to Rs 2.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 11.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.2.9811.4550.678.911.460.961.440.911.440.91

Powered by Capital Market - Live News