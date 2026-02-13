Visagar Financial Services standalone net profit rises 58.24% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 73.97% to Rs 2.98 croreNet profit of Visagar Financial Services rose 58.24% to Rs 1.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 73.97% to Rs 2.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 11.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales2.9811.45 -74 OPM %50.678.91 -PBDT1.460.96 52 PBT1.440.91 58 NP1.440.91 58
