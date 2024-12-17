Market check: Sensex down 930pts, Nifty below 24,400; Airtel, TCS drag

Indian stocks were reeling under severe pressure once again on Tuesday, with the BSE Sensex falling 930 points or 1.13 per cent to its intraday low of 80,818, while the NSE’s Nifty50 slipping 285 points or 1.15 per cent at 24,383 in intraday trade.

The fall in the Indian stock market came amid continuous selling by foreign institutional investors (FIIs) and ahead of the US Federal Reserve rate cut decision due on Wednesday.

On Monday, FIIs sold shares worth Rs 278.70 crore on December 16, while DIIs sold equities worth Rs 234.25 crore.

Further, the widening of India's trade deficit to a record $37.8 billion in November might be playing on the minds of investors. This was fuelled by a surge in merchandise imports. Notably, inbound gold shipments saw a 4.3-fold jump, driving overall imports up 27 per cent to an all-time high of nearly $70 billion.

“The sharp spike in India’s trade deficit to $37.8 billion in November will put pressure on the rupee pushing it towards 85 to the dollar. Exporters like IT and pharma will benefit from depreciating rupee and for importers the import cost will increase. This will have an impact on their stock prices," said V K Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist, Geojit Financial Services.

Moreover on the US Fed rate cut, Vijayakumar believes that markets have already discounted a 25bp rate cut and, therefore, the focus will be on the Fed chief’s commentary. Any departure from a dovish commentary will be a negative from the market perspective, he said.

Top gainers and losers

27 out of 30 bluechip stocks were in the red zone on the BSE Sensex with Bharti Airtel being the top loser falling 1.57 per cent, followed by TCS (down 1.46 per cent), JSW Steel (down 2.8 per cent), Powergrid (down 2.4 per cent), Nestle India (down 2.4 per cent) and Reliance Industries (down 1,7 per cent).

That apart, Adani Ports, Tata Motors and Tech Mahindra rose up to 1 per cent on the BSE Sensex.

Meanwhile on the NSE, the losers included Shriram Finance (down 3.14 per cent), Bharti Airtel (down 1.80 per cent), Reliance Industries (down 1.28 per cent), JSW Steel (down 1.27 per cent) and TCS (down 1.25 per cent).

On the other hand, the top gainers on the index included Cipla (up 1.11 per cent), Adani Ports (up 0.84 per cent), Tata Motors (up 0.55 per cent), Bajaj Finance (up 0.44 per cent) and Tech Mahindra (up 0.14 per cent).

Sectoral trends

Other sectors included Nifty Financial Services, down 0.75 per cent, and Nifty FMCG, falling 0.65 per cent. Moreover, Nifty Pharma, Nifty PSU Bank, Nifty Healthcare and Nifty Consumer durables were also trading in red in intraday deals. Among sectoral trends, except Nifty Realty (up 1.07 per cent) and Nifty Media (up 0.96 per cent) all sectors were trading in negative with the Nifty Oil and Gas (down 0.86 per cent) and Nifty Private (down 0.76 per cent) falling the most in trade.

In contrast, broader markets bucked the market trend and traded marginally higher with the BSE SmallCap index up 0.12 per cent at 57,299 level intraday, while the BSE MidCap index advanced by 0.11 per cent at 48,181 intraday.