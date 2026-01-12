Nazara Technologies Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Nazara Technologies Ltd is quoting at Rs 270.1, down 1.12% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 10.41% in last one year as compared to a 11.35% rally in NIFTY and a 15.9% spurt in the Nifty Media index.

Nazara Technologies Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 270.1, down 1.12% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.09% on the day, quoting at 25705.2. The Sensex is at 83596.42, up 0.02%.Nazara Technologies Ltd has gained around 18.52% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Nazara Technologies Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.46% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1425.3, down 1.79% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 24.91 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 44.65 lakh shares in last one month.