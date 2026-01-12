Gujarat State Petronet Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Gujarat State Petronet Ltd is quoting at Rs 303.65, down 2.41% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 10.41% in last one year as compared to a 11.35% rally in NIFTY and a 5.09% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Gujarat State Petronet Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 303.65, down 2.41% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.09% on the day, quoting at 25705.2. The Sensex is at 83596.42, up 0.02%.Gujarat State Petronet Ltd has gained around 5.43% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Gujarat State Petronet Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.13% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34409.3, down 0.37% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.86 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.65 lakh shares in last one month.